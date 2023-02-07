EBRD Country Head discloses investment volume in Azerbaijan in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested €86 million in 9 projects in Azerbaijan in 2022, said EBRD Country Head for Azerbaijan, Kamola Makhmudova at the opening of the "IT Hub Azerbaijan" project, Trend reports.

"Some 71 percent of investments are aimed at the development of the country's green economy, renewable energy, the creation of sustainable infrastructure, as well as the telecommunications, media, and technology sector," she said.

Will be updated