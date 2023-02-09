Azerbaijan completes study of land quality in Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar districts (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Work on studying the quality of lands in the Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan has been completed, Head of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy Matin Eynullayev said during a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Eynullayev, without taking into account the mined areas of the territories [detected in the above districts after their liberation from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the land quality in these districts has already been determined.

"So, for example, the territory of Zangilan is 71,000 hectares. Of these, 2,200 hectares are suitable for living, about 43,500 hectares are suitable for agricultural activities, 109 hectares are strategic territories and 15.3 hectares fall to the share of the forest fund," he added.

Within the state program on development of remote Earth observation services, work was carried out to identify favorable areas for building agro parks by using satellite imagery of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos in the liberated territories.

According to the results of the state program covering 2019-2022, more than 400 projects were implemented using the satellite imagery, together with local government agencies and educational institutions.