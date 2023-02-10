Lithuania ready to help Azerbaijan to introduce advanced technologies in agriculture - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on February 9, 13:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Lithuania seeks to assist Azerbaijan with introduction of advanced technologies in agricultural sector, Director of the State Plant Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of Lithuania Sergejus Fedotovas said at a conference on results of the EU twinning project on "Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

He noted that previously Lithuania took part in the agricultural improvement program, and presently it’s ready to share experience in this area with Azerbaijan.

"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan began at a difficult time for everyone - in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite the difficulties, we were able to achieve results and successfully complete the program," Fedotovas added.

The main objective of the twinning project is to promote the safety of food and feed on the market and to improve export opportunities by improving compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary standards. The specific objective is to strengthen the capacity of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan to develop and implement legislation compliant with sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, with a focus on plant-based food and feed.