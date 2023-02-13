EY Unveils 13 Participants of This Year's 'EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™' Contest

EY Azerbaijan, Baku, 13 February 2023 - Only a few days remain until EY Azerbaijan announces the winner of this year’s ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2023’ Award. It’s one of the most prestigious competitive business award programs for entrepreneurs and business leaders who demonstrate resilience and think big to succeed. The winner is selected by an independent panel of judges based on participants’ entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

For the fourth consecutive year, EY has teamed up with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) to organize the program. It has been generously supported by its two main sponsors - the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) and bp. This year's competition has also been supported by Veyseloglu Group of Companies and a Baku-based consultancy, Ekvita.

The winners in several nominations and the overall winner will be announced at a special ceremony in Baku on 16 February, 2023.

EY is pleased to introduce these thirteen inspirational entrepreneurs who will compete for the prestigious title ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’.

Afa Hasanova – IRES

Baba Aghayev – Pickvisa

Elchin Babayev – Baku Textile Factory

Elgar Baghirov – Times Consulting

Fuad Seyidaliyev – Savalan ASPI Winery

Ilham Hajiyev – Lignum Logistic

Nahid Jabbarov – Crispa Snacks

Nezrin Sadikhova – Spektr Medical Group

Rafig Hunaltay – Facemark

Ramil Rzayev – Baku Holiday Travel

Rubaba Murshudova – Granit GP

Seymur Mammadov – Simbrella

Zaur Darabzadeh – CinemaPlus

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™, founded by EY in 1986, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.