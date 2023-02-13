Azerbaijan to improve quality of land unsuitable for agriculture - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Innovations and technologies will be applied in Azerbaijan to improve the quality of lands unsuitable for agricultural activities, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Iman Kerimov, at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to him, the production, exports, and domestic consumption of agricultural production have slightly increased over the past five years.

"The development of agriculture is a priority for Azerbaijan, in accordance with the national strategy. Innovations and technologies will be applied to improve the quality of lands unsuitable for agricultural activities, and we are confident that this is more likely to contribute to achieving positive results," he said.

"Israel has increased agricultural production 17 times over the past 15 years, and we are interested in developing relations with the Israeli side," he added.