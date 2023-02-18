Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia work towards opening of Zangazur Corridor - state agency chairman

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 18. Work is underway within the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral working group to open the Zangazur Corridor, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said during a media tour to the Aghali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Trend reports.

According to the chairman, the construction of a new alternative highway without entering the city of Lachin was completed in August 2022.

"The length of the 2-3 lane road is 32 km, of which a 10-km section should be built by Armenia on its territory. In order for the Armenians to be able to use the newly built road, the Azerbaijani side built and put into use a new 5.4 km long highway on the territory of Armenia, running over a new bridge over the Khakari River on the border," he added.