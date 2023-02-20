Azerbaijan, Russia's Dagestan sign Action Plan on co-op for 2023-2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Deputy PM of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani part of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia's Republic of Dagestan in the economic and humanitarian fields, Shahin Mustafayev, and Chairman of the Government of Dagestan, Chairman of the Dagestan part of the Commission Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov met in Baku on February 20, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was noted at the meeting. It was emphasized that through the efforts of the heads of the two countries, interstate relations have reached the level of strategic partnership.

Shahin Mustafayev said that Azerbaijan maintains economic ties with about 80 regions of the Russian Federation.

"Agreements on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation have been signed with about 20 regions, including the Republic of Dagestan," the deputy PM added.

It was also noted that the history of relations between the people of Azerbaijan and Dagestan, who share common historical, linguistic, cultural, and spiritual values, dates back centuries.

Furthermore, the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of ties between the people of Azerbaijan and Dagestan was also stressed.

"Today, President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the development of Azerbaijani-Dagestan relations as part of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia. Evidence of this is the instruction of the head of state to increase our cooperation by using the existing considerable potential," Mustafayev said.

In addition, it was noted that following the results of the December meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, some promising areas for joint projects were defined.

"We attach great importance to the agreements of the leaders. To implement these agreements, the parties have prepared and agreed on an Action Plan for the development of key areas of cooperation," the deputy PM said.

It was noted that special attention in the Action Plan is paid to the development of trade and economic cooperation and the intensification of investment attraction. It was noted that the document also provides for the formation of industrial cooperation, with the prospect of setting up joint ventures in the glass sector and cooperation in the field of shipbuilding.

The parties noted the good potential for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan in the agricultural sector.

It was noted that the Action Plan also provides for the implementation of joint measures to develop the international North-South transport corridor and improve the border infrastructure. Moreover, it was emphasized that the Azerbaijan is carrying out work on the building and reconstruction of roads and railways leading to checkpoints on the state border with the Russian Federation.

According to Mustafayev, the president of Azerbaijan allocated funds as part of bilateral agreements for the reconstruction and enlargement of the 24-kilometer-long roadway to four lanes between the Samur and Khanoba border checkpoints as well as for the reconstruction of the Khanoba customs post. It was also noted that the work for the construction of the Khanoba customs post, adjacent to the Tagirkent-Kazmalyar checkpoint on the territory of Dagestan is being completed.

Stressing that the key link of the international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan is the Baku International Commercial Sea Port, the deputy PM noted the work to increase the port's capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons per year.

Mustafayev also noted that the experience of Azerbaijan in development of the port infrastructure may be of interest to Dagestan, in terms of reconstruction of the Makhachkala International Seaport.

"Our intention to establish cooperation between the Baku and Makhachkala ports is also enshrined in the Action Plan," he said.

According to the Action Plan, the parties agreed to hold events in Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the memory of statesman Aziz Aliyev in Dagestan, and the 100th anniversary of the national poet of Dagestan Rasul Gamzatov.

The document also provides for the organization of mutual cultural events in Azerbaijan and Dagestan and the establishment of direct professional and creative contacts between cultural institutions.

Following the meeting, Shahin Mustafayev and Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov signed an Action Plan for the development of key areas of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation for 2023-2025.