World Bank to present 'Human Capital' Review for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The World Bank will present the 'Human Capital' Review for Azerbaijan in Baku on February 24, Trend reports.

The review will be presented by the World Bank Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region Fadia Saadah.

It has been reported that the objective of preparing the review is to assess aspects of human capital and challenges in this area, identify priority areas that need to be developed, and propose specific solutions for the country to support the Azerbaijani government in implementing the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-economic Development" and the “Social and Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026".

The Human Capital Index quantifies the contribution of health and education to the productivity of the next generation of workers.

Countries can use it to assess how much income they are foregoing because of human capital gaps, and how much faster they can turn these losses into gains if they act now.

The World Bank Group announced the Human Capital Project in 2017. Work has begun to support over 40 countries who have expressed keen interest and will extend to more countries in the coming months.