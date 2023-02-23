Japan committed to supporting Azerbaijan in renewable energy production – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Japan is committed to supporting Azerbaijan in renewable energy production, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said during today’s event on celebrating the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Trend reports.

According to him, Japan is the country’s partner in various successful projects implemented in agriculture, tourism, transport, education, environmental protection, and the green economy transition.

"As part of our energy cooperation, we have prepared a concept document for the green energy zone on the liberated lands," Babayev noted.

Renewable energy production is a critical aspect of addressing climate change and transitioning to a more sustainable energy system. Both Japan and Azerbaijan are promoting sustainable development on a global scale through their participation in international initiatives and forums focused on renewable energy.

Meanwhile, the governments of both countries have implemented policies to promote renewable energy production, including feed-in tariffs that guarantee a fixed price for renewable energy generated by individuals and businesses. These policies have helped to increase the deployment of renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind power.