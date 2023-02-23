Recovery of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam in full swing – Japanese ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The recovery of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam is in full swing, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada said during today’s event on celebrating the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Trend reports.

"In 2022, we were lucky to visit the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war]. I believe Aghdam, like Hiroshima, will begin to prosper," the ambassador said.

He also noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations [on September 7, 1992], Azerbaijan and Japan have managed to make great strides in the development of economic ties.

"Last year, Japan and Azerbaijan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. At this stage, we plan to discuss future areas of our collaboration," Wada added.