Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses number of emission prospectuses registered in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan registered 33 emission prospectuses in 2022, Director of the Azerbaijani Central Bank's Capital Market Policy and Supervision Department Umeyra Ibrahimova said during a media briefing on the successful completion of the bond subscription of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, Trend reports.

"This is an all-time record, achieved as a result of joint efforts not only of the Central Bank, but also of all market participants," she noted.

Will be updated