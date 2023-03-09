Azerbaijan expects growth in financing of sustainable development goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. It is expected that the financing of sustainable development goals (SDG) will increase in the medium- and long-term in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department on Sustainable Development and Social Policy at the Ministry of Economy, Secretary of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the presentation of the "Investor Map" to finance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of Azerbaijan's economy.

According to him, Azerbaijan's Ministries of Economy and Finance are studying the amount of funds necessary to be allocated from the state budget for the implementation of the SDGs.

"I would like to note that Azerbaijan aims to achieve 17 goals as part of the SDGs. Within the framework of these goals, priority sectors of public-private partnerships will also be identified. In particular, I am referring to the sectors of agriculture and tourism," he said.

Huseynov said that this year it is planned to hold 30 G2B (Government to Business) meetings.

"We have priority sectors of the G2B partnership, in particular, in the field of green technologies, clean energy generation, and digital transformation, as well as in the banking sector," he noted.

Earlier, it was noted that Azerbaijan holds high-level events aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Azerbaijan has already submitted a report on the implementation of the SDGs to the UN three times, in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In the last report, the country improved its position and took 50th place.