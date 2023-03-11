Azerbaijan plays important role in energy and transport corridors’ development - BSEC SecGen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan plays an important and active role in the development of energy and transport corridors, Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu, who is taking part in the X Global Baku Forum, told Trend.

"As an example, I can cite the "Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary", signed in December last year in Bucharest. This is just one example. These steps of Azerbaijan can become an example for every country. I also highly appreciate the role of Azerbaijan in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization," he said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum was held on March 9-11. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".