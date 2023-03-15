Simplification of transit customs to ensure security of trade chain from Caspian region - WCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Simplification of the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" will ensure the security of the trade supply chain from the Caspian region along the Trans-Caspian International Middle East-West Corridor, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, Azerbaijan is open to joining the global customs family, which will significantly expand the number of the country's trading partners.

"I am pleased to note how the representatives of the Azerbaijani government show their support for our initiative. We, in turn, show how to expand the network in this region, which is the basis for the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] as well as for ensuring the prosperity and security that customs can bring to the Caspian region," Mikuriya concluded.

Earlier, Kunio Mikuriya noted that the Middle Corridor has great transit potential. Mikuriya also said that the WTO will, in the next three years, consider the issue of reducing personal contacts between customs authorities and freight carriers.