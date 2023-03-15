eTIR system in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan significantly simplifies customs border crossing procedures - IRU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are the first to launch international cargo transportation based on eTIR (electronic permit system), Senior Advisor for Transit Services of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Vakhtang Zarandia said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], Trend reports.

According to him, this has greatly simplified customs border crossing procedures, and will also contribute to a significant increase in trade between the countries.

"I call on all countries to join this initiative since the transportation of cargo based on "single window" will greatly simplify the procedures of border passing and significantly reduce downtime at customs points," he said.

Considering that all the countries of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] are IRU members, it is planned to hold seminars with the participation of customs officials, including training personnel in working with electronic documents.

Earlier, it was noted that the digital portal of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, which will directly process applications for transit operations, is expected to be launched in the near future. Moreover, the State Customs Committee aims to introduce digital tools to speed up customs procedures.