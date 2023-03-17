Traffic capacity of Khanoba customs post on Azerbaijan-Russia border revealed

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Khanoba customs checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Russia border allows for the passage of 1000 vehicles in both directions, up to 30 buses, and over a thousand citizens per day, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Shahih Bagirov said at the opening ceremony of the Khanoba customs post, Trend reports.

According to him, the Khanoba customs post allows for the passage of both passenger cars and trucks, as well as passenger buses.

"This checkpoint has 3 entrances for trucks and cars, and 2 entrances for buses. Its territory is 7 hectares; 4.6 hectares are equipped with terminals and warehouses. In addition, the Khanoba checkpoint is equipped with the most modern means of checking cargo," he added.

Will be updated