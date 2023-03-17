Measures taken by country reduce impact of inflation - Azerbaijani PM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Inflation has become a serious problem around the world in recent years, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion in the Azerbaijani Parliament of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend reports.

He noted that the average annual inflation rate in the world was 20.4 percent.

According to him, last year, the inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 13.9 percent.

The prime minister noted that the annual index growth of imported products amounted to more than 20 percent.

"There was imported inflation in Azerbaijan. Despite this, high oil prices and measures are taken within the country to soften the consequences of inflation. The Cabinet of Ministers approved an anti-inflation plan, and measures taken by state bodies reduced the impact of inflation," Ali Asadov said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting is attended by PM Ali Asadov and members of the government.