Volume of funds allocated by EU for implementation of technical assistance program in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The EU allocated funds in the amount of 5.25 million euros for the implementation of the technical assistance program in Azerbaijan, Leyla Taghiyeva, the coordinator of the program said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan.

According to her, the program is developed based on the four standards of the EU and the nine national priorities of Azerbaijan.

"As part of the technical assistance program, Azerbaijan is provided with consulting services; also, reforms are being carried out in the field of corporate governance and reporting, and strengthening the public procurement system. We also provide support for the preparation of programs in the field of creating smart cities and villages. Another area is digital development, energy efficiency, and the environment," she said.

Taghiyeva also said that the program includes the implementation of projects in the field of human resources.

"We expect that the implementation of the program will increase Internet accessibility, female entrepreneurship, information protection, and cybersecurity," she added.

Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) is a project funded by the EU, and implemented by the WB. Its budget is 5.25 million euros, and it is designed for three years. Its purpose is to provide analytical support and capacity building to help the government of Azerbaijan expand social inclusion and connectivity, strengthen economic capital, and public sector governance, and achieve effective economic recovery after COVID-19 in accordance with Azerbaijan's National Priorities.