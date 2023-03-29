Azerbaijan to prepare digital map on creating smart cities, villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A digital map on the creation of smart cities and villages will be prepared in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Agro Services Agency Anar Azimov said during an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azimov noted that the concept of smart cities in Azerbaijani villages includes the development of smart infrastructure and services, social employment, smart management and other tools.

According to him, in Karabakh, the government of Azerbaijan has begun to implement this concept and the leading countries of the world, including the EU, are interested in applying our experience.

"Today, work is underway to assess and develop tools to create smart cities and villages in a particular region of Azerbaijan. We also evaluate investment plans and opportunities. After the implementation of these and other works, an appropriate digital map will be prepared," the official explained.

Azimov added that the implementation of projects of smart cities and villages will allow Azerbaijan to improve the investment environment, and expand the technical capabilities of the country.

The first smart village project in Azerbaijan has been implemented in the Aghali village of Zangilan district.