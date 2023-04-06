Azerbaijan buys most modern, environmentally friendly aircraft - executive VP of Airbus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the renewal of its fleet of modern aircraft, Executive Vice President of Airbus in Europe Wouter van Wersch said during an event dedicated to the signing of a contract between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and Airbus for the purchase of aircraft, Trend reports.

According to him, Airbus has sold 8,600 planes of various types to date.

"Azerbaijan buys the most modern, environmentally friendly, and competitive aircraft. Airbus plays a significant role in the transportation of passengers and cargo, and from this point of view, we aim to build such aircraft that meet new standards," he said.

About 80 percent of airliners, according to Wouter van Wersch, are old-generation aircraft.

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the renewal of its fleet of modern aircraft. I would like to note that, in Europe, we are also working to update the fleet with the most modern aircraft," he added.

Earlier, Azerbaijan flag carrier, AZAL, has placed an order with Airbus for 12 A320neo Family aircraft including A320neo and A321neo.

The contract was signed at a ceremony held in Baku on April 6. These latest generation A320neo Family aircraft are part of the company’s fleet renewal strategy to operate the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and increase operational efficiency and competitiveness. It offers passengers excellent comfort throughout its fleet. The engine choice will be announced by the airline at a later stage.