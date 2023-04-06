Azerbaijan’s AZAL expects to receive new airliners from 2028 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. New airplanes for Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) will be delivered to Azerbaijan from 2028, Samir Rzayev, AZAL First Vice President, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to Rzayev, from 2028, it is expected to put four airplanes into operation annually.

"The new airplanes will save fuel, ensure the efficiency of flights, as well as reduce its tickets’ prices," he said.

Meanwhile, today, the Azerbaijan flag carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines, has placed an order with Airbus for 12 A320neo Family aircraft including A320neo and A321neo.