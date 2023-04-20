Discussion date of joint project between Council of Europe, EU in Azerbaijan disclosed - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Discussion of the project on gender equality will begin next month, Petr Sich, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku, told Trend.

"Since this issue affects a rather extensive area, next month the Council of Europe, along with the EU and the Azerbaijani authorities, will hold discussions on the tasks our program will be able to solve within this topic," Sich said.

Underlining that further details will be known in a few weeks, Sich said that the council, together with the EU and Azerbaijani partners, will carry out a number of projects in the country regarding four areas. These projects will be aimed at supporting the judicial system, combating economic crimes, and promoting gender equality.

Moreover, about 2.5 million euros have been allocated for the implementation of the four country projects within the framework of the third phase of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGGIII) program in Azerbaijan.

The Partnership for Good Governance is a joint initiative of the EU and the Council of Europe in the Eastern Partnership region.