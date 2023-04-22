Azerbaijan leads in terms of car re-export from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan took first place in terms of import of Georgia's re-exported cars from January through March 2023, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

According to the statistics office, Georgia re-exported 7,300 cars worth $99.7 million to Azerbaijan during this period. Next come Armenia ($87.3 million) and Kazakhstan ($87.2 million).

Moreover, Georgia re-exported 22,400 cars worth $412 million to foreign countries from January through March of this year.

In turn, Azerbaijan imported the most re-exported cars among Georgia's foreign partners from January through October 2022. The re-export of cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan in the specified period amounted to $245.1 million, which is 18.6 percent higher than 206.6 million in the accounting period of 2021.