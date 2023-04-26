Azerbaijan's working group on environmental issues holding meeting in Fuzuli (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version posted 12:29

FUZULI. Azerbaijan, April 26. A meeting of the working group on environmental issues under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues related to Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation, was held in the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant state structures represented in the working group, and the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan regions, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region, the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region), the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha, the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh economic region, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangezur economic region.

The head of the working group, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov reported on the work done, including the assessment of groundwater and surface water sources, development of a database and an electronic map of water resources, as well as other activities carried out by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the soil and climatic conditions of the liberated territories, the ministry planted 121,420 tree seedlings on an area of about 160 hectares, sown 3,000 kg of seeds of oak and oriental plane tree, 11 automatic hydrological stations were set up on 10 rivers in order to assess surface waters.

During the environmental monitoring carried out after the liberation of the Fuzuli region, the damage done during the occupation was revealed. In particular: 5,688 trees and shrubs that do not belong to the forest fund, 2 hectares of forests, 11 relict trees (eastern plane tree), registered in 1982 as natural monuments were destroyed, while the illegal exploitation of six local deposits of mineral raw materials was noted.

Based on the results of the assessment of mineral resources, the illegal exploitation of the Guruchay sand and gravel deposit located in Fuzuli, the Dovletyarly and Dilagardy limestone deposits was revealed, and it was also revealed that wells with fresh water were completely destroyed. In order to assess the geo-ecological and radioactive conditions of the territory of the Fuzuli region, complex geological studies were carried out.

It was also noted that the contracting company was entrusted with the purchase of instruments and equipment for the installation of a meteorological station in the Fuzuli region.

Soil preparation work has been completed on 60 hectares of a land plot with an area of 251.1 hectares allocated by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture for laying green spaces near the city of Fuzuli, and landscaping work is planned for the next sowing season.

It was noted that within the framework of the visit of an international expert group to Azerbaijan in order to assess the environmental damage caused during the period of occupation, the experts conducted an inspection in connection with the destroyed natural objects and destroyed infrastructure in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including Fuzuli.

In order to restore the ecosystem in the liberated territories, including forests, laying new green spaces, along with measures to restore infrastructure in specially protected natural areas, projects are being implemented to reintroduce fauna species. For this purpose, on October 19-20, 2022, 33 gazelles were released into the Jabrayil region, and monitoring is currently underway in this regard.

Also, during 2022, 417,500 fish were released into the Basitchay, Khakarichay, Kendelenchay and Bargushad rivers flowing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli and Fuzuli regions, and 440,000 fish (white carp, silver carp) were released into the Sugovushan and Khachinchay reservoirs. The Ministry provides for the continuous implementation of projects for the reintroduction and enhancement of aquatic biological resources.

In addition, information was provided on de-mining activities, measures to prevent fires, work carried out in the field of creating tourism infrastructure, as well as monitoring and inspection of mineral reserves and groundwater in Fuzuli, information on the work done on the repair and restoration of the Kondelenchay reservoir.