NREL's Douglas Arent talks use of hydrogen in green energy at Baku roundtable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan organized a roundtable on transition to green energy at the Baku American Center, Trend reports.

Executive Director of the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Douglas Arent made a presentation via video conference within the roundtable.

Speaking at the event, the scientist touched upon such important topics as the use of hydrogen in green energy and energy equity issues, namely the plan to move to zero emissions by 2050.

Arent emphasized a positive trend in global electricity generation due to the increase in the use of renewable energy sources over the past decades.

At the end of the presentation, a Q&A session was held.

Answering reporters' questions, Arent said that, if necessary, the NREL is ready to conduct research on the Caucasus region, and in particular on Azerbaijan.

NREL specializes in the research and development of renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy systems integration, and sustainable transportation.

On April 3, the US-Azerbaijan Green Energy Forum - a partnership between the Department of State and Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Renewable Energy Agency, and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) – was held in Baku.