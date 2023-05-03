Azerbaijan's Zangezur corridor to benefit many countries - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Zangezur corridor will benefit not only Azerbaijan and Türkiye, but also the entire Turkic world, Yashar Sari, Director of Haydar Aliyev Eurasian Studies Center of Ibn Haldun University in Türkiye, participating in the international conference themed "Shaping the geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, told Trend.

According to the expert, the Zangezur corridor will also be beneficial, in particular, to China in the framework of its global initiative One Belt, One Road and the EU, which seeks to establish transit traffic at the global level.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, which are very strong, the director emphasized their importance.

"When our countries are experiencing difficulties, we help each other," said Sari, adding that these relations can be expanded to other countries through the support of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

Sari also said that he was very glad to visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

Some 60 representatives from more than 30 countries are taking part in the international conference held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku and Shusha on May 2-4.