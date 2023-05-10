Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank announces "The Next 100 Years" digital art contest dedicated to memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the country's leading corporate financial institution PASHA Bank announces "The Next 100 Years" the digital art contest in which creative people will be able to demonstrate their vision of the future.

It was possible to witness how the dreams of the brilliant personality, and architect of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev about the prosperous future of his people have come true in real time.

Inspired by the visionary policy and modern thinking of a brilliant leader, PASHA Bank invites creative people to visualize the next 100 years of modern Azerbaijan, founded by a great leader.

Throughout its activities, PASHA Bank has been focusing on the preservation of the national and cultural heritage of the country, its transmission to future generations, as well as its international recognition. Striving to contribute to honoring the legacy of Heydar Aliyev, PASHA Bank invites everyone to take part in the competition and show their creative potential.

According to the terms of the competition, participants must submit their works in the period from May 10 through June 10.

The submitted materials that meet the requirements will be evaluated by a jury consisting of experts in the fields of digital art, communications, and marketing in Azerbaijan.

The prize fund of the contest for the first 3 places is 5000 AZN ($2,941), 3000 AZN ($1,764), and 1000 AZN ($588), respectively.

Detailed information about the contest can be obtained via the https://contest.pashabank.az website.