Baku Steel Company CJSC started to export pipes to the USA (PHOTO)

Baku Steel Company CJSC, the largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus, has already started exporting pipes to the USA.

Expansion and strengthening of the Company's positions in the foreign market is one of the main goals of Baku Steel Company CJSC. As a result of the successful representation of the manufactured products on the foreign market, seamless pipes of various diameters have already been exported from Azerbaijan to the state of Texas USA.

The pipes are manufactured in accordance with the requirements of the American standard "ASTM A106" in the Pipe Rolling Shop of Baku Steel Company CJSC and meet high standards. According to the standard, the billets used in production are made of durable steel, grade “Gr.B" (Grade B). According to another requirement of the standard, the export operations started after painting the pipes with anti-corrosion paints and packing them by a special method.

It should be noted that pipes of various sizes and types produced at Baku Steel Company CJSC, which also used in the oil and gas industry, are purchased by partners and large companies in Italy, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries.

Baku Steel Company CJSC currently produces high-quality fittings, rolled-wire, round bars, square and round billets, seamless pipes, as well as various shaped castings. During the Company's activities, its products along with the local market, were sold in more than 20 countries in Europe, America and Asia under the brand “Made in Azerbaijan”. And in 2022, Baku Steel Company CJSC was accepted into permanent membership in the World Steel Association, an authoritative international organization of metallurgists of the world.