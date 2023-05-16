Netherlands attaches great importance to co-op in agricultural sector with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Netherlands attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Pauline Eizema said at a seminar in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on May 16, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan's agricultural sector has been developing rapidly recently, which allows the country to diversify its economy.

"Dutch companies have been actively working in Azerbaijan for many years and are ready to share their knowledge and experience both at the state and business level. The technologies of these companies are also widely used in Azerbaijan, especially in the field of agriculture," Eizema said.

She noted that the Netherlands is actively developing the field of agriculture, which allowed the country to establish sustainable development of this area and get high results.

In addition, Eizema added that holding the second place in the world export of agricultural products, the country willingly shares its experience with Azerbaijan.