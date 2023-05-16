New orders expected to arrive for construction of ships similar to Azerbaijan's 'Zangilan' tanker - chairman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. New orders are expected to be received in the coming months for the construction of vessels similar to Azerbaijan's 'Zangilan' tanker (ferries, tankers, bulk carriers), Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of Economic Zones Development Agency, told journalists, Trend reports.

"Orders from abroad are also expected to arrive," Nuriyev said.

Azerbaijan's new tanker has been put into service on May 16.

The tanker was built at the Baku Shipyard by order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The length of the tanker is 141, width - 16.9, height – 6 meters. The deadweight of the tanker at sea is 8,009 tons, the vessel has modern equipment, including two main engines of 1200 kW each, cargo pumps, a ventilation system, navigation devices and a separator. The speed of the vessel can reach 10 knots per hour. It has 6 cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,212 cubic meters.

The tanker was lowered from the construction and installation site of the plant to a floating dock with the help of pallet trucks. After the completion of sea trials, the navigation tests of the tanker 'Zangilan' will begin.

The design of the tanker was prepared jointly with the Odessa Maritime Bureau, and all construction work was carried out by Azerbaijani specialists.

The construction of this tanker was started in 2020.

Today the construction of two tankers for the transportation of oil and oil products continues at the Baku Shipyard for the Azerbaijan Shipping Company CJSC. In addition, one transport vessel (SOCAR-1), three passenger vessels (Ufug, Zafar and Turan), two tankers (Lachin and Kalbajar) and two ferry vessels have already been built and put into operation. ("Azerbaijan" and "Zarifa Aliyeva").