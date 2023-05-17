Women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan create inclusive jobs - USAID Mission director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan create inclusive jobs, Director of the USAID Mission in Azerbaijan Michael Nehrbass said during the SHE Congress conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Nehrbass, USAID supports and is ready to continue supporting women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

"We conduct training and seminars for Azerbaijani women to make their businesses more successful. Our main mission is to create a favorable business climate, as well as fair and transparent competition between market participants,” he noted.

“I also consider it important that women in the regions of Azerbaijan also have access to business tools, and we are also working in this direction," the mission’s head added.

USAID promotes joint investments and the establishment of partnerships to strengthen the stability of the Azerbaijani economy and further improve the favorable business environment. The aim is to strengthen the competitiveness of the private sector in Azerbaijan (the special focus is on the development of agriculture and economic activity in rural areas) and the potential of business support services, as well as the removal of administrative barriers that hinder the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

USAID expands and creates new opportunities for women in business and in the workplace, and also stimulates women's economic activity by uniting women-led enterprises and professional associations.