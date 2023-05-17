Number of participants in Caspian Agro significantly increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The number of participants in the Caspian Agro exhibition increased by 30 percent, Principal Director of the Caspian Event Organization Farid Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the 16th International Agricultural Caspian Agro Exhibition and the 28th International Food Industry InterFood Azerbaijan Exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 160 companies from 17 countries participate in the food industry exhibition.

"Companies from food, beverages, technology, and digitalization of agricultural production sectors present their products at the exhibition," he said.

Will be updated