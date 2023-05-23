Xalq Bank launches Visa Business Platinum card

Xalq Bank expands the range of premium cards with various privileges for business owners. Now entrepreneur and legal entity customers of Xalq Bank will have the opportunity to conveniently benefit from premium services anywhere in the world, also to save business trip costs with Visa Business Platinum card.

Visa Business Platinum holders are provided with the medical assistance during their trip, Visa Global Assistance service, free access to various airport business lounges within LoungeKey program and professional 24/7 Visa concierge service. Additionally, card allows other priveleges such as Fast Track service at airports. Business owners and their employees who travel frequently can take advantages of Visa Business Platinum card on favorable terms and cost control. Checking card balance online and remote bank transactions are quickly and conveniently with XalqOnline mobile application. The card is available with validity of 1, 2 and 3 years.

Recently, Xalq Bank has received an award from Visa International Payment System in nomination “The higest growth in the number of Business Cards”.

