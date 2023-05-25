Azerbaijan to take on presidency of International Transport Forum for 2025-2026

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 25. Azerbaijan will take on the presidency of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in 2025-2026, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was made at the meeting of the ministers of the participating countries of the organization in Leipzig.

The presidency of Azerbaijan will be transferred from Lithuania, which currently chairs the ITF.

The ITF Summit on transport contributing to a sustainable economy is being held in Leipzig, Germany, on May 24-26, 2023. Participants will discuss and exchange ideas on how transport can contribute to economic growth while contributing to environmental and social sustainability.