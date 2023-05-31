EY and the British Chamber of Commerce Unveil the Winner of the Prestigious Robin Bennett Award

EY Azerbaijan, Baku, 31 May 2023 - The Board of the British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) has unveiled the winner of this year's prestigious Robin Bennett Award, recognizing outstanding contribution to Azerbaijani-British relations. The winner was announced at a monthly meeting of the BCCA, attended by Elnur Aliyev, the First Deputy Minister of Economy.

This year, the prize was awarded to Baroness Nicholson, the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy who’s undertaking an official four-day visit to Azerbaijan.

Awarding the prize to Baroness Nicholson, the Chairman of the BCCA John Patterson said: “I am thrilled that we have, over the years, continued to honour the people who make a difference in the business world and across the communities. This year, the prize goes to one such individual who has dedicated her career to building bridges, and indeed making a difference in the lives of constituents she represented as a member of the British parliament and the European parliament, as well as the British government’s representative on trade. It is an immense pleasure for us to have Baroness Nicholson with us at the BCCA ceremony’.

Representing EY Azerbaijan, Assurance Partner Turgay Teymurov said: “We at EY believe in building what we call a better working world. This prize is, in essence, a recognition of an individual’s continuous commitment to build a better environment for the business community, as well as people around us. We genuinely believe that Baroness Nicholson has been doing just that throughout her career”.

As one of the sponsors of the event, EY continuously supports initiatives that foster UK-Azerbaijani business relations. The Robin Bennett Award was founded by EY Azerbaijan to commemorate Robin Bennett OBE (1942-2011), one of the founders of the British Business Group (BBG) in Azerbaijan. He came to Baku as EY’s Managing Partner and enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the firm.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, consulting, strategy and transactions, and tax services. The insights and quality services that EY delivers helps build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies around the world. EY develops outstanding leaders who team to deliver on its promises to all of its stakeholders. In doing so, EY plays a critical role in building a better working world for its people, its clients, and the communities.