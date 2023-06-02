Azerbaijan Railways capable to raise cargo turnover via North-South Corridor up to over 50 million tons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan Railways is going through a transformation stage, advisor to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Emil Mammadov said during the first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the improvement of the infrastructure of the Azerbaijan Railways has contributed to reducing the delivery time of goods from 35 to 11-15 days.

Mammadov also touched upon the development of the North-South corridor.

"Azerbaijan Railways has the opportunity to increase cargo turnover along the North-South Corridor [International North-South Transport Corridor or INSTC] up to 54 million tons," he said.

Besides, according to Mammadov, Azerbaijan Railways aims to improve transit procedures. In this regard, a number of measures are already underway.

“We are already seeing results both in terms of supply volumes and speed. We are also working on tariff terms with neighboring countries such as Türkiye and Georgia in order to improve these procedures," he said.

The first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum began its work in the Baku Congress Center.

The newly organized forum is being held within the framework of the 20th Anniversary Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian), taking place in Azerbaijan from May 31 to June 2.