Over 30,000 containers transshipped through Middle Corridor in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A total of 33,600 containers were transshipped through the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - TITR), except the Turkmen direction, in 2022, Secretary General of the TITR Association Gaidar Abdikerimov said during the first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

He also said that last year Kazakh exports through this corridor increased by eight times.

According to him, 2022 as a whole was very successful year in terms of the Middle Corridor, as many states applied to the association for cooperation.

The secretary general also noted the work being done to improve the Middle Corridor, including digitalization and integration.

He also added that Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia were the first countries to organize a committee for the development of this route.

"Our route is unique due to combination of two transport rights - railway and sea. Moreover, the Middle Corridor is completely multi-modal. Our route also differs from others due to inclusion of three seas, six transshipments, and its closeness to countries such as Türkiye, and the countries of North Africa," he said.

Abdikerimov also mentioned the signing of a road map worth 5.5-6 million euro in connection with the 'bottlenecks' of the corridor.

The first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum began its work in the Baku Congress Center.

The newly organized forum is being held within the framework of the 20th Anniversary Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian), taking place in Azerbaijan from May 31 to June 2.