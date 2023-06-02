WiLAT Association to begin work in Azerbaijan soon - AZTUGEM Educational Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. We are working to launch the Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) Association in Azerbaijan, Director of the AZTUGEM Educational Center under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Lamiya Khalilova told Trend during the first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum.

According to her, the educational center is currently actively working to attract women to the field of logistics and transport. One of the steps towards the realization of this goal is the launch of the WiLAT Association in Azerbaijan.

She noted that the launch of the association in Azerbaijan was discussed during a meeting with representatives of WiLAT Global and WILAT in Türkiye.

"The launch is expected in August. At the moment, we are actively working on this process. The public will soon be given detailed information," Khalilova said.

The Association of Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) was launched in June 2013 with the aim of popularizing this industry among women, as well as encouraging and supporting their career growth in this field.

The first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum has started its work in the Baku Congress Center.

For the first time, the organized forum takes place within the framework of the 20th anniversary of the Caspian International Exhibition of Transport, "Translogistica Caspian" Transit and Logistics, which takes place in Azerbaijan from May 31 through June 2.