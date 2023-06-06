Azerbaijan’s defense and security expenditures may increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Additional funds will be allocated from the state budget to further enhance the defense capability and national security of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It is planned to allocate 1.1 billion manat ($6.4 million) for the defense capability and national security of Azerbaijan, including 1 billion manat ($5.8 million) for expenditures on projects and activities for special defense purposes according to the updated state budget for 2023, discussed at today’s meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

Defense and security expenditures will amount to 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion) after the increase.