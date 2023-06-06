Azerbaijan reveals state budget 2023 funds to be allocated for its 'Great Return' program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 will provide 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) for the implementation of projects under the 'Great Return' program, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at today's special meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

A total of 60 percent of these funds have been executed over the past five months.

The minister pointed out that reconstruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh war] are continuing rapidly.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.