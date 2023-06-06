Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan reveals state budget 2023 funds to be allocated for its 'Great Return' program

Economy Materials 6 June 2023 12:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals state budget 2023 funds to be allocated for its 'Great Return' program

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 will provide 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) for the implementation of projects under the 'Great Return' program, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at today's special meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

A total of 60 percent of these funds have been executed over the past five months.

The minister pointed out that reconstruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh war] are continuing rapidly.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more