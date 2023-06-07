Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan and Slovakia have signed an agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of income tax evasion, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to this country.

"This will contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations," the Azerbaijani FM said.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia amounted to $25.4 million from January through April 2023. The share of Azerbaijani exports accounted for $5.1 million, and imports - over $25.3 million.

Azerbaijani exports to Slovakia decreased by 4.4 times compared to the same period in 2022, while imports increased by 71.3 percent.