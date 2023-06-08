Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
8 June 2023
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivanbank OJSC reveals its new shareholders

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The composition of the shareholders of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivanbank OJSC has completely changed, Trend reports.

According to the annual report of the bank, from February 1, 2023, Huseyn Mammadov (63.66 percent), Rufat Mammadov (26.52 percent) and Binnat Novruzov (9.82 percent) have become the bank's shareholders.

Previously, the structure of the bank's shareholders included Rza Talibov (63.66 percent), Seymur Talibov (20.48 percent), Baharkhanim Talibova (9.82 percent) and Sevil Sultanova (6.04 percent).

Nakhchivanbank OJSC was established in 2008. The authorized capital of the bank is 94 million manat ($55.29 million).

