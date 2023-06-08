Azerbaijan ready to use its transport potential to meet needs of its CIS partners - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan, being a key transport hub in the region, is ready to use its potential more intensively to ensure increasing volumes of cargo flows for the needs of its CIS partners, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is constantly improving its transport and logistics infrastructure.

Asadov noted that the relevance of cooperation in the transport and transit spheres is growing in the light of the current global geopolitical challenges. He also emphasized the importance of unblocking transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's trade relations with the CIS countries, Azerbaijani PM noted the positive dynamics.

"The total volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the CIS member countries has increased by more than 28 percent by the end of 2022. Positive dynamics are also observed this year, we managed to increase mutual trade by 22 percent during the first four months," he said.