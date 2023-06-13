Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $75.10 per barrel on June 12, decreasing by $3.33 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.58 per barrel, down by $3.34 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.44 per barrel, lowering by $3.45 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $3.22 compared to the previous price and made up $72.46 per barrel on June 12.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 13, 2023)