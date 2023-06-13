Azerbaijan preparing amendments to bill "On protection of personal information"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Amendments to the bill "On protection of personal information" are being prepared in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Samir Rasulov said during a financial technology (fintech) summit in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, under this bill, modern standards for the protection of personal data will be applied.

"Due to the rapid growth of technologies and cyber attacks, it became necessary to accelerate the adoption of a new bill to protect our citizens. Therefore, the relevant structures have prepared changes. Currently, the bill is at the stage of approval," Rasulov added.

