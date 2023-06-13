Azerbaijan turns from borrower country into creditor country - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan has turned from a borrower country into a creditor country, Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, academician Ziyad Samadzade said during the international scientific "Reintegration of Liberated Territories into the Country's Economy: Goals and Directions" conference, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has become a country that plays an important role in the energy security of Europe.

"Azerbaijan has become one of the dynamically developing countries in the world. Construction works are currently underway in Karabakh. We do not borrow from anyone. The work carried out in Karabakh in a short time is obvious. And this once again shows how strong the economy of Azerbaijan is," the deputy said.

Samadzade noted that Azerbaijan's capabilities will make an important contribution to the restoration of the liberated territories [after Second Karabakh War].

The international scientific "Reintegration of Liberated Territories into the Country's Economy: Goals and Directions" conference began its work at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction on June 13.

The conference, organized by the Department of Business Economics and Management of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, was attended by officials of influential state structures of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of private and higher educational institutions, scientists from leading universities in Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, Macedonia.