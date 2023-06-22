Azerbaijan establishes rules for issuing electronic money

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The places where the issue of electronic money will be carried out on the territory of Azerbaijan have been determined, Trend reports.

This is stated in the draft law "On payment services and payment systems", which is being discussed at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

The issue of electronic money can be carried out by banks and local branches of foreign banks, national postal operators, electronic money organizations.