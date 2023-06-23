FINCA Azerbaijan eyes to work on expanding access of agricultural enterprises to financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. FINCA [Foundation for International Community Assistance] Azerbaijan still sees a great need to expand access to finance in rural areas of Azerbaijan to allow farmers and agricultural businesses to get the necessary finance to develop their businesses and increase their families' incomes, the company CEO Timothy Tarrant said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“We look forward to continuing the growth trajectory of previous years. We also plan to continue to scale up our digitalization efforts to better meet the needs of our current and future customers," he noted.

At the same time, the CEO noted that the company plans to continue introducing new products, with a focus on expanding access to financing for those parts of the market that are not served by other institutions, and in this context, he emphasized women entrepreneurs and young people with disabilities.

"We were the first subsidiary bank in the world to implement a fully centralized business model, and we look forward to continuing to use this model with a focus on improving efficiency, but more importantly, with an even greater focus on customer service and better meeting their needs and expectations," he added.

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 16 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients on five continents.