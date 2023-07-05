Iran, Azerbaijan agree to soonest South Araz Corridor activation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Iran and Azerbaijan agreed to activate South Araz Corridor soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told reporters on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau, Trend reports.

"This will give impetus to Iranian-Azerbaijani relations in the field of communications. We can say that this corridor will play a very important role in connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. We had very extensive discussions with President Ilham Aliyev about opening communications in the region," he said.

Last year, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan and Iran on the creation of a new transport artery on the territory of Iran, connecting the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, a new corridor will be laid across the territory of Iran, approximately five km south of the Armenian-Iranian border, which will consist of a railway line, a multi-lane highway, power transmission lines, digital communications, etc., connecting Eastern Zangazur and Nakhchivan. The new corridor will, in fact, duplicate the Zangazur Corridor, which is provided for in the ninth paragraph of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the end of second Karabakh war].