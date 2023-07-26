Export of aviation fuel from Azerbaijan to Georgia announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The import of aviation fuel to Georgia increased by 0.5 percent and reached 54,600 tons from January through June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

The main supplier was Turkmenistan with 25,700 tons in 1Q2023, which is 47.1 percent of the total import volume. Turkmenistan is followed by Azerbaijan (12,500 tons), which is 22.9 percent of total imports.

A total of 9,900 tons of aviation fuel were also imported from Greece (18.1 percent of total imports). Türkiye accounted for 11.2 percent (6,100 tons were imported).

According to the Union of importers of petroleum products, the import of lubricants to Georgia from January through June increased by 13.9 percent and amounted to 11,260 tons.

The largest volume of lubricants was imported from Türkiye, which amounted to 2,400 tons or 21.3 percent of total imports. Türkiye is followed by Iran with supplies of 2,270 tons (20.2 percent of total imports), Germany - with 1,290 tons (11.5 percent), Azerbaijan - with 0,690 tons (6.1 percent), as well as other countries.